Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 CIMB Classic

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s CIMB Classic in Malaysia? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
• • •
Jeff Babineau
- Projected champion: Justin Thomas. Eight rounds here, just one out of the 60s, two-time winner … can you really go against him?
- Also like: Gary Woodland (two-time runner-up in Malaysia), Hideki Matsuyama (hopefully he is rested after a rough playoffs/Presidents Cup run), and Xander Schauffele (hot hand).
- Sleeper: Ollie Schniederjans. He’s 108th in the OWGR, and looking to get off to a fast start in 2017-18.
- DraftKings bargain: Keegan Bradley ($7,000). Owns two top 10s here, and eager to improve his current world ranking (98th).
- Fade: Danny Chia. Five starts in Malaysia, and in last four, has not finished better than 43rd.
• • •
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Justin Thomas. Can you say three-peat? Thomas isn’t just a two-time winner at TPC Kuala Lumpur – in as many tries – but he also fits the profile for success on this course. He hits it far and makes lots of birdies.
- Also like: Scott Piercy and Anirban Lahiri. Piercy returned from injury last week and tied for 17th. Now he gets a course that he absolutely loves. Liked what I saw out of Lahiri over the weekend at Liberty National, and he’s played this course four times previously.
- Sleeper: Luke List. Have a good feeling about a guy who is long off the tee and can make birdies in bunches.
- DraftKings bargain: Stewart Cink ($7,000). T-17 or better in two of three CIMB starts, and barely missed out on making it to East Lake last season.
- Fade: Jason Dufner. Hasn’t shown enough here to warrant my pick.
Comments