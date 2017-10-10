Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 CIMB Classic

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s CIMB Classic in Malaysia? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

• • •

Jeff Babineau

Projected champion: Justin Thomas. Eight rounds here, just one out of the 60s, two-time winner … can you really go against him?

Justin Thomas. Eight rounds here, just one out of the 60s, two-time winner … can you really go against him? Also like: Gary Woodland (two-time runner-up in Malaysia), Hideki Matsuyama (hopefully he is rested after a rough playoffs/Presidents Cup run), and Xander Schauffele (hot hand).

Gary Woodland (two-time runner-up in Malaysia), Hideki Matsuyama (hopefully he is rested after a rough playoffs/Presidents Cup run), and Xander Schauffele (hot hand). Sleeper: Ollie Schniederjans. He’s 108th in the OWGR, and looking to get off to a fast start in 2017-18.

Ollie Schniederjans. He’s 108th in the OWGR, and looking to get off to a fast start in 2017-18. DraftKings bargain: Keegan Bradley ($7,000). Owns two top 10s here, and eager to improve his current world ranking (98th).

Keegan Bradley ($7,000). Owns two top 10s here, and eager to improve his current world ranking (98th). Fade: Danny Chia. Five starts in Malaysia, and in last four, has not finished better than 43rd.

• • •

Brentley Romine