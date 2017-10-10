Georgia Tech, Ole Miss' Braden Thornberry win again at FAMC Intercollegiate

Final scores

What does victory in the Music City look like?

Well, at the Franklin American Mortgage Company Intercollegiate the trophies are signed guitars by country music artists.

And on Tuesday at the Grove Club in College Grove, Tenn., Georgia Tech and Ole Miss’ Braden Thornberry went home with the autographed musical instruments.

The Yellow Jackets notched their second team victory of the fall, shooting 9 under in the final round to finish 54 holes at 12 under and win by eight shots over Ole Miss. Jacob Joiner led the way for Georgia Tech with a third-place finish while Noah Norton and Luke Schniederjans each tied for seventh.

Thornberry now has two guitars in his trophy case. The Ole Miss junior and defending Haskins Award winner also won the FAMC Intercollegiate last fall. This time, Thornberry used a second-round 66 to build a three-shot lead, and then closed with a 70 to finish at 7 under and beat Liberty’s Mickey DeMorat by a shot.

Thornberry now has nine career individual titles. He broke the school record earlier this fall with his eighth career win.