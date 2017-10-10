Michelle Wie returns to action, six weeks after emergency appendectomy

She’s back. Six weeks after emergency appendectomy surgery sidelined Michelle Wie, the American star makes her return at the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship.

“I feel great,” said Wie, who only started hitting full shots three days before leaving for South Korea.

“For the last four or five weeks, I couldn’t lift anything heavier than 10 pounds,” said Wie, “so I’ve just been putting and chipping a little bit, from four weeks on.”

Wie was only six strokes back when she had to withdraw from the CP Women’s Open in Ottawa before the final round last August. She was admitted to a nearby hospital to have her appendix removed.

The four-time LPGA winner has contended several times this season. She has seven top-six finishes, her most recent being a share of third at the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

“I’m not expecting to be rusty,” said Wie, who will celebrate her 28th birthday on Oct. 11. “I might be a little bit. I’m just going to try and be patient with myself and take it easy out there and just try to manage how I feel and what-not. I’m just really excited to be out here and I’m excited to play and hopefully I will make some birdies.”

Related Emma Talley moves from bubble to bubbly after earning 2018 LPGA card