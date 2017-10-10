Off and running: Ecco debuts new golf shoe, the S-Drive

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Ecco’s latest shoe, the S-Drive, is a hybrid inspired by the running market.

The S-Drive features a lightweight, technical construction for a combination of flexibility and stability. Its asymmetrical closure cradles the foot for maximum comfort, and the dual-material upper is crafted from a soft, breathable mesh bonded with microfiber to move freely with the foot and enhance fit, feel and durability.

The upper sits atop a performance-inspired last, and the midsole is enforced with a stability wing to prevent the foot from rolling during the swing.

“We’ve taken inspiration from the best features of modern running shoes to make a golf shoe that is unlike anything else on the market and, fundamentally, will really perform,” said Andrzej Bikowski, Ecco’s lead designer. “It holds every facet necessary to play golf at the highest level, including stability, support and Ecco’s quintessential comfort.”

Other features of the S-Drive include:

HydroMax treatment on the upper for weather resistance.

Removable Ortholite inlay sole that provides long-term cushioning, enhanced breathability, antimicrobial function and the option of extra width.

Direct-injected polyurethane stability wing wrap-up for added support.

E-DTS outsole, with direct-injected TPU, provides hundreds of traction angles for grip.

The S-Drive ($160) is available in three color combinations.