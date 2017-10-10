Texas women roll at own Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invite

Final scores

Texas won its home event, the Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invite, on Tuesday, completing a wire-to-wire victory at the University of Texas Golf Club in Austin.

The Longhorns shot 10 over on the final day, but it was still good enough to earn them a 15-shot victory over Furman. Defending national champion Arizona State finished third, 16 shots back of Texas’ 2-over score.

Sophia Schubert, the 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, shot 6 under for 54 holes to best teammate and runner-up Emilee Hoffman by four shots. Schubert had played in just one of the Longhorns’ previous three starts. She was T-7 last week at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate.