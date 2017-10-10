WATCH: Tiger Woods swings back to driving range

A huge thank you to @kevin_chappell for joining me on the range for a fun exhibition with #TWInvitational guests @tgrliveevents pic.twitter.com/QZiSDv7zPk — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 10, 2017

Tiger Woods was back again on the driving range Tuesday, this time swinging for the masses gathered at the Tiger Woods Invitational at Pebble Beach, Calif.

Woods was joined by PGA Tour player Kevin Chappell as the pair put on a clinic for attendees. Videos of the clinic show Woods again hitting full iron shots. This past weekend, Woods posted a video of himself hitting an iron shot.

Great clinic by Tiger Woods and Kevin Chappel today . pic.twitter.com/sLIQIwzkL8 — Kevin Roman (@kevinromangolf) October 10, 2017

While there was no official word on how long Woods hit his ball this time, the sound of his swing making contact was harmonious to the ears of anyone wishing to see Tiger back on the course playing competitive golf again someday.

As Tiger said after one of the shots: “That was nice. Let me just admire that one.”

And if the sound of Woods hitting a tee shot wasn’t enough to satisfy all of your golf senses, here’s a look at the view from his golf digs this morning.

Good Morning from Monterey Peninsula Country Club for round two of the #TWInvitational 🌊⛳️☀️ A post shared by TGRLiveEvents (@tgrliveevents) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Sweet.