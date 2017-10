The European Tour’s social media team wins again!

The latest gem: pro golfer Edoardo Molinari is given 500 shots to make a hole-in-one from 145 yards.

According to the European Tour, the odds of an average golfer making an ace are roughly one in 100,000, and the odds of a European Tour pro making one are about one in 2,500.

Spoiler alert: Molinari doesn’t make an ace, and he’s driven crazy in the process.