Equipment

Club: Wilson Staff Duo Soft golf balls
Price: $19.99 per dozen
Specs: Two-piece ball with sodium/zinc-ionomer cover
Available: Nov. 17

Goal
With the latest version of the Duo Soft, Wilson aims to add more distance and reduce spin off the tee with a soft-feeling ball, and to provide a rainbow of color options.

The Scoop
The biggest trend in the market is the move to lower-compression, softer-feeling golf balls. With the new Duo Soft, Wilson promises to deliver along those lines with more distance and lower spin.

The Duo Soft is a two-piece ball with a core that is 3 percent larger than last season’s Duo to boost ball speed, and it has a scant 29 compression. For comparison, most premium multi-piece balls have a compression in the 80s or 90s, so the Duo Soft should deliver the soft feel at impact that many players prefer.

Wilson also gave the Duo Soft a thinner, softer sodium/zinc-ionomer cover designed to be more durable.

“Additionally, the optimized dimple pattern has reduced dimple depth by 5.7 percent, resulting in a higher trajectory and longer distance,” said Frank Simonutti, Wilson’s global director of golf ball innovation.

The Wilson Staff Duo Soft comes in a rainbow of color options. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

For 2018, Wilson Staff is making the Duo Soft available in traditional white as well as six matte-finished Optix colors: pink, green, red, yellow, orange and white.

