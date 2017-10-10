Club: Wilson Staff Duo Soft golf balls

Price: $19.99 per dozen

Specs: Two-piece ball with sodium/zinc-ionomer cover

Available: Nov. 17

Goal

With the latest version of the Duo Soft, Wilson aims to add more distance and reduce spin off the tee with a soft-feeling ball, and to provide a rainbow of color options.

The Scoop

The biggest trend in the market is the move to lower-compression, softer-feeling golf balls. With the new Duo Soft, Wilson promises to deliver along those lines with more distance and lower spin.

The Duo Soft is a two-piece ball with a core that is 3 percent larger than last season’s Duo to boost ball speed, and it has a scant 29 compression. For comparison, most premium multi-piece balls have a compression in the 80s or 90s, so the Duo Soft should deliver the soft feel at impact that many players prefer.

Wilson also gave the Duo Soft a thinner, softer sodium/zinc-ionomer cover designed to be more durable.

“Additionally, the optimized dimple pattern has reduced dimple depth by 5.7 percent, resulting in a higher trajectory and longer distance,” said Frank Simonutti, Wilson’s global director of golf ball innovation.

For 2018, Wilson Staff is making the Duo Soft available in traditional white as well as six matte-finished Optix colors: pink, green, red, yellow, orange and white.