Former President Barack Obama to join another D.C.-area golf club

Two weeks after appearing at the Presidents Cup (along with fellow former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton), Barack Obama continues to make news in the golf world.

As the Washingtonian reports, the former president has accepted an invitation to join Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md. This will be the second club Obama has joined since the end of his two terms as president.

CNN had reported in May the Obama joined Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va. Obama and his family live in Kalorama Heights, which is just six miles from Columbia Country Club. Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, which has hosted four Presidents Cups, is roughly an hour away.

The Columbia Country Club’s board told members of the news Thursday in a letter:

“Following careful deliberation, the Board of Governors voted to extend an invitation for Honorary Membership to former President of the United States Barack Obama,” reads an excerpt of the letter obtained by the Washingtonian. “We have received official word from Mr. Obama of his acceptance of our invitation.”

It has not always been this simple for Obama gaining acceptance to a country club. A number of Woodmont Country Club members expressed outrage over Obama potentially joining their Rockville, Md., club before Woodmont eventually extended Obama an invitation to join. (It’s unclear if the former president did accept.)

The members at Columbia aren’t unanimous in their support, either. The Washingtonian quoted one member saying the news was “horrible” as Obama’s Secret Service presence would lock up the course.

Still, the majority appear in favor of Obama’s membership.

“I think most members will welcome him,” one Columbia member told the Washingtonian. “Columbia, in a sense, is in competition with the Chevy Chase Club, which is just down Connecticut Avenue, and so I suppose there (are) some bragging rights.”

The complications never cease for a former president, but in the end he now has another precious spot to hone his game.