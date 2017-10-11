CIMB Classic 2017 field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s CIMB Classic? These breakdowns can help.

Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.

Using 46 events during the 2016-17 season, the average ranking of the winner when the week started was:

GW/Sagarin total = 75.2

OWGR total = 86.9

Anyway, here is the CIMB Classic by the rankings: