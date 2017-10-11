Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
CIMB Classic 2017 field, by the rankings

CIMB Classic 2017 field, by the rankings

CIMB Classic 2017 field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s CIMB Classic? These breakdowns can help.

Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.

Using 46 events during the 2016-17 season, the average ranking of the winner when the week started was:

  • GW/Sagarin total = 75.2
  • OWGR total = 86.9

Anyway, here is the CIMB Classic by the rankings:

Player                                     Golfweek/Sagarin             OWGR
Paul Casey 2 14
Hideki Matsuyama 6 3
Justin Thomas 19 4
Pat Perez 24 31
Ian Poulter 27 54
Lucas Glover 28 92
Brendan Steele 30 47
Kyle Stanley 33 56
Charl Schwartzel 35 28
Chez Reavie 36 102
Jamie Lovemark 37 83
Charles Howell III 38 63
Jason Dufner 39 35
Branden Grace 42 44
Gary Woodland 43 48
Stewart Cink 46 145
Keegan Bradley 47 98
Kevin Na 53 69
Xander Schauffele 54 32
Graham DeLaet 56 94
Adam Hadwin 57 50
Rafa Cabrera-Bello 63 19
Bud Cauley 69 96
Emiliano Grillo 70 60
Peter Uihlein 72 74
Kevin Tway 75 183
Sung Kang 78 105
Ollie Schniederjans 79 109
James Hahn 80 65
Hudson Swafford 83 79
Luke List 87 148
Anirban Lahiri 89 68
Nick Taylor 92 201
Harold Varner III 95 144
Chad Campbell 99 188
Hao Tong Li 104 64
Jhonattan Vegas 109 38
Grayson Murray 111 90
Ben Crane 112 392
Robert Streb 114 123
Wesley Bryan 115 53
Cameron Smith 116 151
Michael Kim 124 285
Scott Brown 125 127
Danny Lee 128 100
Jim Herman 129 118
Thomas Pieters 140 33
Martin Flores 144 235
Morgan Hoffmann 149 182
Scott Stallings 184 245
Scott Piercy 188 84
Richy Werenski 189 198
Camilo Villegas 191 384
C. T. Pan 196 170
Scott Hend 199 87
Si Woo Kim 221 39
Russell Knox 229 61
Kelly Kraft 232 189
Rodney Pampling 238 210
Whee Kim 244 202
D.A. Points 261 229
Chris Stroud 270 166
Jonas Blixt 272 376
David Lipsky 274 147
Patrick Rodgers 297 159
Juvic Pagunsan 347 265
Gavin Kyle Green 352 158
Davis Love III 356 719
Jazz Janewattananond 367 187
Cody Gribble 375 280
S.S.P. Chawrasia 381 253
Poom Saksansin 400 211
Prayad Marksaeng 427 275
Phachara Khongwatmai 477 247
Nicholas Fung 701 287
Danny Chia 743 462
Richard T. Lee 944 494
Colt Knost N/R 355

 

