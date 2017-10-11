CIMB Classic 2017 field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s CIMB Classic? These breakdowns can help.
Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.
Using 46 events during the 2016-17 season, the average ranking of the winner when the week started was:
- GW/Sagarin total = 75.2
- OWGR total = 86.9
Anyway, here is the CIMB Classic by the rankings:
|Player
|Golfweek/Sagarin
|OWGR
|Paul Casey
|2
|14
|Hideki Matsuyama
|6
|3
|Justin Thomas
|19
|4
|Pat Perez
|24
|31
|Ian Poulter
|27
|54
|Lucas Glover
|28
|92
|Brendan Steele
|30
|47
|Kyle Stanley
|33
|56
|Charl Schwartzel
|35
|28
|Chez Reavie
|36
|102
|Jamie Lovemark
|37
|83
|Charles Howell III
|38
|63
|Jason Dufner
|39
|35
|Branden Grace
|42
|44
|Gary Woodland
|43
|48
|Stewart Cink
|46
|145
|Keegan Bradley
|47
|98
|Kevin Na
|53
|69
|Xander Schauffele
|54
|32
|Graham DeLaet
|56
|94
|Adam Hadwin
|57
|50
|Rafa Cabrera-Bello
|63
|19
|Bud Cauley
|69
|96
|Emiliano Grillo
|70
|60
|Peter Uihlein
|72
|74
|Kevin Tway
|75
|183
|Sung Kang
|78
|105
|Ollie Schniederjans
|79
|109
|James Hahn
|80
|65
|Hudson Swafford
|83
|79
|Luke List
|87
|148
|Anirban Lahiri
|89
|68
|Nick Taylor
|92
|201
|Harold Varner III
|95
|144
|Chad Campbell
|99
|188
|Hao Tong Li
|104
|64
|Jhonattan Vegas
|109
|38
|Grayson Murray
|111
|90
|Ben Crane
|112
|392
|Robert Streb
|114
|123
|Wesley Bryan
|115
|53
|Cameron Smith
|116
|151
|Michael Kim
|124
|285
|Scott Brown
|125
|127
|Danny Lee
|128
|100
|Jim Herman
|129
|118
|Thomas Pieters
|140
|33
|Martin Flores
|144
|235
|Morgan Hoffmann
|149
|182
|Scott Stallings
|184
|245
|Scott Piercy
|188
|84
|Richy Werenski
|189
|198
|Camilo Villegas
|191
|384
|C. T. Pan
|196
|170
|Scott Hend
|199
|87
|Si Woo Kim
|221
|39
|Russell Knox
|229
|61
|Kelly Kraft
|232
|189
|Rodney Pampling
|238
|210
|Whee Kim
|244
|202
|D.A. Points
|261
|229
|Chris Stroud
|270
|166
|Jonas Blixt
|272
|376
|David Lipsky
|274
|147
|Patrick Rodgers
|297
|159
|Juvic Pagunsan
|347
|265
|Gavin Kyle Green
|352
|158
|Davis Love III
|356
|719
|Jazz Janewattananond
|367
|187
|Cody Gribble
|375
|280
|S.S.P. Chawrasia
|381
|253
|Poom Saksansin
|400
|211
|Prayad Marksaeng
|427
|275
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|477
|247
|Nicholas Fung
|701
|287
|Danny Chia
|743
|462
|Richard T. Lee
|944
|494
|Colt Knost
|N/R
|355
