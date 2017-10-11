Live blog: 2017 CIMB Classic, Round 1

The opening stages of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season take us halfway around the world this week, as the CIMB Classic takes place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The site of all the action will be TPC Kuala Lumpur’s West Course.

The tournament will go down in the middle of the night on the East Coast. We still will be tracking the action, though. If you’re looking for live coverage of the CIMB Classic, follow our Twitter tracker below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Friday, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 4-9 p.m.

Friday, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 4-9 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

Good morning from Kuala Lumpur. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/tLlo2OjIl7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 11, 2017

• • •

CIMB Classic Twitter Tracker

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js