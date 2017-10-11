Sergio Garcia, wife Angela expecting first child

If 2017 wasn’t a life-changer for Sergio Garcia, we don’t know what could possibly qualify.

The Spaniard won the Masters in April to capture his long-awaited first major title, he married Angela Akins in July, he announced this week he had ended a 15-year partnership with TaylorMade and now he’s learned he’s going to be a father.

Garcia and Akins (who now goes by Akins Garcia) announced Wednesday that they are expecting their first child next March!

And they made the announcement with an adorable image that references Garcia’s Masters win.

Best news ever for @TheAngelaAkins and me!! 👶🏻 Baby Garcia coming in March ‘18 just in time to wear this beauty for @TheMasters! pic.twitter.com/J8yECtl9Tv — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) October 11, 2017

Best news ever for @TheSergioGarcia and me! Baby Garcia coming in March 2018 just in time to wear this for @TheMasters! pic.twitter.com/MamomAbpwY — Angela Akins Garcia (@TheAngelaAkins) October 11, 2017

As both parties noted, the March due date will come just in time for Garcia to be a father when he comes back to Augusta National in 2018 to try to defend his title.

In the meantime, when the pair learns about the sex of their baby, will they go the Dustin Johnson or John Peterson tee-ball explosion route or come up with their own twist (maybe with a Masters spin again) a la Wednesday’s announcement?

We’ll be on the lookout. For now congrats to the happy couple!