Greg Norman announces return to competitive golf with interesting video

Excited to make a one-time return to professional golf with my son @gregnormanjr – see you at the @pncfatherson

A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on

Duuun-Dun. Duuun-Dun. Dun-Dun. Dun-Dun. Dun-Dun.

You get the idea. The Shark, aka Greg Norman, is returning to competitive golf for first time since making PGA Tour and Champions Tour starts in 2012. The 62-year-old Norman will compete with his son, Greg Norman Jr., in the 2017 PNC Father/Son Challenge.

The event, which consists of former major or Players Championship winners and their sons/daughters competing in a 36-hole scramble format, is set for Dec. 15-17 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.

Norman said this would be a one-time return. The Aussie has played in a number of pro-am events, however, since leaving pro golf in 2012.

