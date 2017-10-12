Live blog: 2017 CIMB Classic, Round 2

The opening stages of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season take us halfway around the world this week, as the CIMB Classic takes place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The site of all the action is TPC Kuala Lumpur’s West Course.

The tournament continues with the second round in the middle of the night (late Thursday evening to early Friday morning) on the East Coast. We still will be tracking the action, though. If you’re looking for live coverage of the CIMB Classic, follow our Twitter tracker below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday, 10:30 p.m.-12 a.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 p.m.-3 a.m.)

ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

