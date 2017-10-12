Wanna be like Mike? Play 36 holes with a 'bad 4' handicap, smoke 6 cigars daily

Michael Jordan’s affinity for golf and cigars is well documented.

But the actual numbers and frequency of how much he enjoys both might be a little surprising.

Jordan told Cigar Aficionado he smokes six cigars daily, plays 36 holes of golf “almost every day” and carries a “bad 4” as a handicap.

Jordan also offered his thoughts on several of the younger stars on the Tour, in addition to Tiger Woods.

On Rory McIlroy: “Very talented … For someone that small, to generate that much power, is truly amazing. I’m fascinated that with my massive size, these guys can blow it past me.”

On Rickie Fowler: “He’s a phenomenon in that he resonates with the consumers and the kids.”

On Justin Thomas: “Talented. I met him when he was 12 years old.”

On Jordan Spieth: “I just played with him four weeks ago in Cabo. Great kid. Very polite. Very talented. Grinder. He has heart. He has determination. He finds a will to win. That’s Jordan. He doesn’t hit it long. He’s a great putter. A lot of that comes from his hard work.”