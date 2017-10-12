Rory McIlroy's childhood home for sale for really good price

Rory McIlroy’s childhood residence is now up for grabs, and the price is probably well worth it.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that McIlroy’s Holywood, Northern Ireland, home of his youngest days is now on the market.

What’s the asking price? 240,000 pounds (a little over $315,000).

That’s a really good price actually. And McIlroy has certainly stepped up since then. For context, consider that his wedding alone was set to reportedly cost over $1 million.

The McIlroy Holywood home for sale is a four-bedroom abode that includes an artificial putting green on the property. The garage has also been made into an area outfitted for video analysis of one’s swing (complete with two TVs and a green screen wall).

We’re guessing this one won’t be on the market too long, but for now a special place in McIlroy’s upbringing is for anyone’s taking.

