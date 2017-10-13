Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tee times, pairings: 2017 CIMB Classic, Round 3

Here are the third-round tee times and pairings for the CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Note: All times Eastern):

• • •

FRIDAY

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 7:50 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Charl Schwartzel, Phachara Khongwatmai
  • 8 p.m.: Kelly Kraft, Ben Crane, Kevin Tway
  • 8:10 p.m.: Anirban Lahiri, Camilo Villegas, Peter Uihlein
  • 8:20 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Jamie Lovemark, Stewart Cink
  • 8:30 p.m.: David Lipsky, Davis Love III, Paul Casey
  • 8:40 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Ollie Schniederjans, Luke List
  • 8:50 p.m.: Scott Brown, Poom Saksansin, Wesley Bryan
  • 9 p.m.: Branden Grace, Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Na
  • 9:10 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Danny Lee, Harold Varner III
  • 9:20 p.m.: Michael Kim, Lucas Glover, Adam Hadwin
  • 9:30 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley
  • 9:40 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Thomas Pieters, Keegan Bradley
  • 9:50 p.m.: Pat Perez, Xander Schauffele, Sung Kang

OFF TEE NO. 10

  • 7:50 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Jason Dufner, Chez Reavie
  • 8 p.m.: Morgan Hoffmann, Jhonattan Vegas, Colt Knost
  • 8:10 p.m.: Ian Poulter, Patrick Rodgers, Rodney Pampling
  • 8:20 p.m.: Jonas Blixt, Richard T. Lee, S.S.P. Chawrasia
  • 8:30 p.m.: Whee Kim, Prayad Marksaeng, James Hahn
  • 8:40 p.m.: Graham DeLaet, Scott Piercy, Chris Stroud
  • 8:50 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Nick Taylor, Gavin Kyle Green
  • 9 p.m.: Danny Chia, Nicholas Fung, Bud Cauley
  • 9:10 p.m.: Richy Werenski, Juvic Pagunsan, Cody Gribble
  • 9:20 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Hao Tong Li, Jim Herman
  • 9:30 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Robert Streb, Martin Flores
  • 9:40 p.m.: Russell Knox, Scott Hend, Si Woo Kim
  • 9:50 p.m.: Chad Campbell, D.A. Points, Grayson Murray

