Rory McIlroy's large donations in 2016 highlight golf's charitable spirit

Rory McIlroy does not appear to be stingy with his wealth.

As For The Win’s Luke Kerr-Dineen details, the Northern Irishman donated a good deal of money in 2016.

McIlroy donated his entire winner’s check (of over $750,000) from last year’s Irish Open. According to the Irish Times, McIlroy overall donated close to $1.15 million directly to the Rory McIlroy Foundation Limited in 2016.

That personal foundation in turn gave away over $1.5 million to charities.

Good stuff from McIlroy. While the 28-year-old was quite generous in 2016, it’s nice to know that he’s not alone in the golf world in his eagerness to be charitable.

Stacy Lewis, who views Houston as her hometown, brought one of the top stories of 2017 last month when she pledged to donate her earnings from the Cambia Portland Classic to aid in Hurricane Harvey relief … and then won the tournament to break a three-year victory drought. Instantly, that meant a nearly $200,000 donation for that relief via Lewis’ winner’s check.

Chris Stroud and the PGA Tour also donated a hefty amount to Hurricane Harvey relief. Sergio Garcia and other Tour pros also joined in on this fundraising relief effort.

Amy Bond, Florida State’s head women’s golf coach, is planning to donate to relief for hurricanes Harvey and Irma in a special way.

The PGA Tour and its tournaments overall donated more than $166 million to charitable cause in 2016.

Clearly, the desire to donate is not lacking in the world of golf. And that’s a beautiful thing.