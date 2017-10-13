A peak inside Tiger Woods' bag as he swings on social media

On Oct. 7, Tiger Woods posted a slow-motion video of himself hitting a short-iron shot that gave golf fans the first peek at the 14-time winner hitting a golf ball in months. Three days later at Monterey Penninsula Country Club, he was joined by Kevin Chappell and participated in a clinic before the start of the Tiger Wood Invitational, a charity event benefitting the Tiger Woods Foundation.

A lot of people weighed in on the quality of the swings that Tiger made on smartphone videos, but other people wondered about the equipment Woods had in his bag. It was announced in January at the PGA Merchandise Show that Woods signed an endorsement deal with TaylorMade and would be using that company’s clubs. Kevin Roman, a PGA of America professional at the club, was there and posted some close-up images of Tiger’s equipment on his Twitter page.

Woods appeared to have 17 clubs in his bag, including four that were hidden beneath wood headcovers. In his most-recent events, Woods played a TaylorMade M2 driver and a pair of TaylorMade M1 fairway woods. Tiger had a pair of TaylorMade UDI driving irons and an RSi Tour 2-iron, along with a PSi Tour 2-iron and a custom set of blade irons that feature no markings except for the Tiger Woods Ventures logo. The irons appear to be different from any of TaylorMade’s current offerings, including the new P730 irons that Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose are now playing.

Woods also had a pair of Nike Forged wedges in his bag.

We have no idea when Woods might return to competitive golf, so making assumptions about what equipment he may use does come back based on what he had in his bag during a charity clinic is foolish. However, just seeing that he has a personalized set of irons and appears to be sticking with his old Nike wedges is interesting. Woods used a cavity-back 2-iron on several occasions at tournaments, so the sight of a driving iron should not be surprising and Tiger may be testing several different heads and shafts. We simply don’t know.

We also do not know if the balls that Woods was hitting during the clinic were Bridgestone balls. Woods signed an endorsement deal with Bridgestone in December, 2016, and had switched to a Bridgestone B330 S before undergoing back surgery last April.