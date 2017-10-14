WATCH Tyrrell Hatton make a par ... blindfolded

The world’s elite pro golfers can’t be stopped, even with a blindfold on.

Tyrrell Hatton, No. 22 in the Official World Golf Ranking and the recent winner of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, proved what these guys can do even if they can’t see.

Hatton was challenged by Chris Wood to take on an interesting test, slating the Englishman to wear a blindfold while playing the par-5 18th at the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates – the site of the European Tour’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

Playing blindfolded sounds impossible, but Hatton made it seem a minor nuisance at best. Despite hitting an approach shot in the water, Hatton came away from a hole wearing a blindfold with a par!

He seemed to have a blast doing it, too. Here’s the footage:

Chris Wood and @HiltonHonors challenge @TyrrellHatton to play a par five. ….blindfolded 🙈 pic.twitter.com/VnHhDc5KIj — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 14, 2017

That fourth shot has to be one of the most impressive in recent golfing memory.

Hatton finished second at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai in 2016. The 26-year-old actually bogeyed the 18th in the final round, meaning he played the hole better blindfolded (albeit under no tournament pressure).

We’re curious, what would Hatton shoot playing a whole round blindfolded? From this evidence we can say confidently, he’d still pummel the average golfer.