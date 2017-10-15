Jordan Spieth, Brad Dalke take part in coin toss at Texas-OU game

The Red River Showdown, the classic annual college football matchup between Texas and Oklahoma, took place Saturday at the Cotton Bowl with some special guests.

Jordan Spieth was on hand for the action, participating in the opening coin toss on behalf of the Longhorns. Pretty nice to have a three-time major champion representing his alma mater at one of college football’s most storied contests.

Longhorn @JordanSpieth on site for the coin toss in Dallas for Texas-OU pic.twitter.com/uhif37J7Y3 — Texas Men's Golf (@TexasMGolf) October 14, 2017

But the Longhorns weren’t the only ones to bring out the big guns.

The Sooners also put a notable player out there, as current Oklahoma golfer Brad Dalke took part in the coin toss as well.

Pretty awesome getting to represent OU at the coin toss today. Such a fun day 🤘🏼⬇️ pic.twitter.com/b39zpD4vQ9 — Brad Dalke (@DalkeKong) October 15, 2017

Dalke was a key component in Oklahoma’s 2017 run to a national title in men’s golf, and, if you recall, that former junior golfer who defeated Rory McIlroy in an arm wrestling contest.

The Oklahoma junior also competed in the 2017 Masters thanks to a runner-up showing at the 2016 U.S. Amateur.

Anyway, Dalke seemed to soak in the experience like Spieth did.

You can thank me for OU winning their first coin toss of the season… such a cool moment repping Sooners golf out there 🤘🏼⬇️ A post shared by Brad Dalke (@braddalke40) on Oct 14, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

As Dalke noted, Oklahoma won the coin toss. And if you want to thank him for that, could he have played a role in the Sooners’ 29-24 win?

OK, maybe that’s a stretch. But Bill Dalke, Brad’s father, is a former Oklahoma football player – in fact, a starter on the school’s 1975 national championship squad.

Who knows, maybe that Dalke family mojo played a role after all.