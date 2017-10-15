Pat Perez victorious again at the 2017 CIMB Classic

Pat Perez shot 3-under 69 Sunday to finish off his win at the 2017 CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Perez began the final round with a 4-shot lead and started strong with three straight birdies at holes No. 2-4. It’s the second win in as many years for Perez, who won for the first time in eight years at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba last November.

True to form, the 41-year-old Perez said he’ll continue to march forth with his everyman approach.

“I”m not gonna change anything,” Perez said. “I’m still not gonna work out. I’m still gonna have a bad diet. I’m going to enjoy myself.”

Keegan Bradley finished runner-up following a final-round 67 and is working his way back into the mix, his missed cut at last week’s Safeway Open the first since the Memorial back in June. He logged five top-10s last year and finished T-5 in July’s Quicken Loans National.

Perez now holds three career wins and harbors legitimate 2018 Ryder Cup aspirations – He finished 15th in the FedEx Cup rankings a year ago and logged 14 top-25 finishes in 26 starts. That’s no joke.

“I knew I had to stay on the gas here, because guys are playing so good you can go low any day,” Perez said. “I was expecting someone to shoot 63 or something like that. I’m a different person than I was 17 years ago. Even, like five years ago. So I’m learning how to play the game. I’m learning how to play my own game and stay within myself and that kind of stuff and, like you said, I’m a late bloomer.”

PGA Tour 2016-17 Rookie of the Year Xander Schauffele and Sung Kang finished T-3 at 17 under and Cameron Smith and Hideki Matsuyama finished T-5 at 16 under.