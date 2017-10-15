Rand Paul on golfing with Donald Trump: 'The president never loses'

President Donald Trump and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul were opponents in the 2016 Republican primary. They have not always seen eye-to-eye on policy issues since Trump took office in January.

Excited to celebrate @realDonaldTrump's decision this week to allow individuals to buy health insurance across state lines. #AHP pic.twitter.com/q7BWNgvheE — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 15, 2017

Paul became the second former Trump GOP primary opponent in as many weeks to play golf with the president, as the two shared a round at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va.

Trump’s team emerged victorious.

“The President never loses, didn’t you know?” Paul told reporters after the match. “The President and his partner beat myself and my partner by three holes. He’s a little better golfer than I am, admittedly, but we had a good time.”

Paul and Trump last went golfing in April.

Paul offered support of Trump’s recent executive order on health care and the President’s plan to lower corporate taxes.

“We focused on golf for the most part,” Graham said of his game with Trump, according to CNN affiliate WCFV. “We talked about North Korea and Iran. Tax cuts, repealing and replacing Obamacare. It was a good conversation and a chance to be with the President. Just the two of us.”

Trump also played a round of golf with South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Saturday. They also played last Monday as well. During that round, Graham said Trump shot a 73. That claim triggered much media speculation as to whether or not it was true.