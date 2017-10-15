Sergio Garcia, Austin Connelly recreate photo from 1999

Sergio Garcia is 37.

It just seems like he’s been playing professional golf for the past 37 years. His battles with Tiger Woods – now soothed by time and Sergio’s Masters victory – began in the last century.

Another reminder of Sergio’s longevity surfaced on social media this weekend, courtesy of Austin Connelly. An image featuring Connelly posing with Garcia from 1999 was shared by Connelly’s mom, Bridget, on Twitter.

Garcia and Connelly, now 21, were paired in the Italian Open this weekend. They struck a similar pose Saturday.

Garcia took part in the fun, as well.

This picture was only taken 5 years ago, not! 😂😂 Time flies! Wow!! https://t.co/oqSCMZb8xq — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) October 14, 2017

Garcia shot 70 and Connelly shot 72 when they were paired Saturday. Connelly finished the event tied for 21st while Sergio was T-30.