VIDEO: Tiger Woods 'making progress,' hitting driver in his Sunday red

Tiger Woods.

Sunday.

Red.

It all returned briefly on social media, as Woods posted a video on his social channels hitting a driver off a tee at an unnamed course.

“Making Progress” was the lone caption on the post, put up Sunday afternoon. The cicadas chirping in the background were unmistakable, as was the sound of Woods’ swing.

Woods has been slowly returning to golf – at least via social media – these past couple of weeks. Woods was part of a teaching clinic at the Tiger Woods Invitational at Monterey Penninsula Country Club on Oct. 10, where he was joined by Kevin Chappell.

Three days prior, he posted video of himself hitting a full iron shot.

Woods was an assistant captain on the triumphant U.S. Presidents Cup team and was warmly received by the raucous crowd at Liberty National.

Meanwhile, the contents of his bag on social media have raised a few eyebrows.

Golfweek’s David Dusek sums up the contents of Woods’ bag:

Woods appeared to have 17 clubs in his bag, including four that were hidden beneath wood headcovers. In his most-recent events, Woods played a TaylorMade M2 driver and a pair of TaylorMade M1 fairway woods. Tiger had a pair of TaylorMade UDI driving irons and an RSi Tour 2-iron, along with a PSi Tour 2-iron and a custom set of blade irons that feature no markings except for the Tiger Woods Ventures logo. The irons appear to be different from any of TaylorMade’s current offerings, including the new P730 irons that Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose are now playing. Woods also had a pair of Nike Forged wedges in his bag.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, was arrested in May on DUI charges. He pled guilty to reckless driving in August and agreed to a diversion program. He has not played competitive golf since quitting the Dubai Classic this past February.