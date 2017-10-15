Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's Bag: Pat Perez, CIMB Classic

The equipment Pat Perez used to win the 2017 CIMB Classic:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Pro White 70TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: PXG 0341X (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Pro White 80TX shaft

HYBRID: PXG 0317X (19 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Silver 85X shaft

IRONS: PXG 0311 XF (3, 4), 0311 Xtreme Dark (5-PW), with KBS S-Taper 130 Black shafts

WEDGES: PXG 0311T Milled Sugar Daddy (54 degrees), 0311T Milled Zulu (60 degrees), with KBS Tour 120 shafts

PUTTER: PXG Gunboat Darkness

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

