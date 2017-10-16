$250,000 to golf with Phil Mickelson - all for a very worthy cause

Want to golf with Phil Mickelson? Now, you have your chance. Deep pockets are necessary.

An auction for a round of golf with Mickelson on Charitybuzz.com has been valued at $250,000. It drew an opening bid of $50,000. It includes lunch with Phil and the rest of your foursome at Mickelson’s home course in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

The big winner in his is Operation Healing Forces. The group works with active-duty and recent-veteran wounded, ill and injured Special Operations Forces and their families. The organization offers mental, physical and emotional healing. It also works with servicemen and servicewomen to help them prepare for the transition into civilian life or to prepare them to return to the battlefield.

Truly a more-than-worthy cause.

“Operation Healing Forces is an organization that I truly care about and I’m thrilled to be raising money for the work they are doing to help our wounded special operations troops and their significant others,” Mickelson said in a statement.

The auction closes Nov. 1. The winner gets a three month window (Nov. 15 to Feb. 15) to schedule the round.

Bring your A-game.