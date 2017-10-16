Concordia, Washington-St. Louis lead early at Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational

SCORES: MEN | WOMEN

SANDESTIN, Fla. – Difficult scoring conditions played out Sunday at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, and only one group broke par.

Concordia (Texas) fired a 4-under 280 in Sunday’s opening round at the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational to take an early four-shot lead on the men’s side at the resort’s Raven Golf Club. The women found Sandestin’s Baytowne Golf Club even more difficult, as Washington-St. Louis took a seven-shot lead … at 16 over.

The individual lead on the men’s side is a tight race, with Illinois Wesleyan’s Conner O’Neil and Pete Sienko of St. Thomas (Minn.) tied at the top after opening 4-under 67s. Three more are tied for third at 3 under.

It’s a similar story at Baytowne. The Bears boast both co-leaders, with Samantha Haubenstock and Chloe DiPetrillo tied after 2-over 74s. Two more are tied for third at 3 over.

Concordia (Texas) is No. 7 in the country. Top-ranked Texas-Tyler, the defending champions, are 11th at 9 over. St. Thomas (Minn.) is Concordia’s closest pursuer at even par. Guilford sits solo third at 2 over while Huntingdon is fourth at 3 over.

The women’s race sees Huntingdon in second at 23 over, with Methodist and Oglethorpe tied for third at 30 over.