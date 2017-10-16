Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Finalists set for 2018 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

The finalists are set for the 2018 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Eighty junior golfers have qualified for the April 1 event at Augusta National, which kicks off Masters week. The qualifiers represent 30 U.S. states and one Canadian province. Twelve are returning finalists, including three-time finalists Megha Ganne, Vanessa Borovilos and Treed Huang.

Developed in partnership between the Masters Tournament, the PGA of America and the USGA, the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship is a free, nationwide youth golf development initiative open to girls and boys ages 7-15. Participants compete in separate divisions in four age categories – focused on the three fundamental skills employed in golf, tapping the creative and competitive spirit of young golfers.

