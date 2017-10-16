Stacy Lewis returns to LPGA Tour after hiatus, major Harvey donation

Stacy Lewis returns to action this week on the LPGA in Taiwan after a five-week hiatus. The former World No. 1 said this break in particular felt more relaxing than any she’s had in a long time. That’s due in large part to the fact that Lewis ended a three-year victory drought at the Cambia Portland Classic in early September.

“Felt like I could shut the mind off more than anything,” said Lewis, who made the victory all the more special by donating 100 percent of her winnings to victims of Hurricane Harvey in her hometown of Houston.

Lewis, 32, didn’t touch a club for two and a half weeks. She went to two college golf tournaments to cheer on Arkansas, her alma mater, and Houston, where husband Gerrod Chadwell is head coach.

When she did get back to work, Lewis said she simply stuck to the basics, making sure her setup was solid. She also spent a good deal of time on short game.

Lewis’ triumph in Portland, swing coach Joe Hallett said, helps the 12-time winner focus her attention even more on what it takes to win.

“Winning literally offers her more time management and confidence,” said Hallett. “She knows the areas that helped her that week.”

Lewis has four events left on her schedule: Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan and the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla.

“I feel like I can go win again,” said Lewis, who will be joined at the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship by the likes of Brooke Henderson, So Yeon Ryu, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cristie Kerr, Brittany Lincicome, Michelle Wie, Lydia Ko and Sung Hyun Park.

