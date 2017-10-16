Tiger Woods cleared to resume full golf activities, agent says

Tiger Woods has been cleared to resume full golf activities with no restrictions, Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg told ESPN on Monday.

Steinberg said in the report that Woods met last week with the doctor that performed the April 19 back surgery on Woods, and the 14-time major champion was given the all-clear.

“He got a nice report and is allowed to proceed,” Steinberg said. “He can do as much as he needs to do. Tiger is going to take this very, very slowly. This is good, but he plans to do it the right way.”

The news comes a day after Woods posted a video to social media of himself hitting driver. He has also posted videos of himself hitting iron shots, pitching and and chipping.

Steinberg said Woods has experience no pain as he ramps up his golf activities. Woods indicated the same at the Presidents Cup, where he was a U.S. assistant captain.

“That’s all gone now,” Woods said of the pain, “which is fantastic.”

Woods hasn’t played since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. He began that return to competitive golf at the 2016 Hero World Challenge.

Steinberg didn’t speculate on where Woods could return to action this time.

“We have not even talked about it,” Steinberg told ESPN. “We will see what each day brings, what each week brings.”