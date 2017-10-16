VIDEO: Tyrrell Hatton celebrates latest Euro Tour win with Burger King

Tyrrell Hatton, you’ve won almost $2 million in the last two weeks, where are you going to go? How about … Burger King?

The Englishman birdied the 72nd hole on Sunday to capture the Italian Open. It was his second straight European Tour win after he prevailed at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship the week before.

Hatton is only 26 years old, by the way. It would’ve seemed fitting for him to mark the occasion with a fancy dinner or a night out on the town.

But the Englishman went the humbler route. He and his caddie, Jonathan Bell, celebrated the win with a trip to Burger King.

How did @TyrrellHatton and his caddie celebrate winning the #ItalianOpen? Burger King 🍔👑 pic.twitter.com/U30Ij9tac3 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 15, 2017

All the money in the world doesn’t make one forget what a fast food trip can be like. Hatton’s not alone, either. Wesley Bryan celebrated his first PGA Tour win earlier this year with Taco Bell.

So when these guys win big money, don’t assume they’ll up their tastes immediately. Sometimes, the simple things prevail.