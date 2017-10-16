Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
VIDEO: Rickie Fowler pumps up crowd at Oklahoma State homecoming

Rickie Fowler returned to Stillwater, Okla., this past weekend to serve as grand marshal for Oklahoma State’s homecoming. With Pistol Pete carrying the bag, Fowler entered the pep rally at Gallagher-Iba Arena and hit autographed mini-basketballs into the crowd.

