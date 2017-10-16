VIDEO: Rickie Fowler pumps up crowd at Oklahoma State homecoming

Rickie Fowler returned to Stillwater, Okla., this past weekend to serve as grand marshal for Oklahoma State’s homecoming. With Pistol Pete carrying the bag, Fowler entered the pep rally at Gallagher-Iba Arena and hit autographed mini-basketballs into the crowd.
Latest
LPGA Tour 7m ago
Hurricane doesn't stop Maria Torres in push to be 1st Puerto Rican full-time on LPGA Tour
In the days and weeks after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, Maria Torres and her family would wake up at 2:30 a.m., pile into four cars (…)
Professional 50m ago
TV blog: Sometimes crew has to clean up Pat Perez’s mess
Regular readers know I have something of a fetish when it comes to capturing on-course audio during golf tournaments. It’s a relatively (…)
PGA Tour 1hr ago
One year out, Captain Furyk already on the job in Paris
GUYANCOURT, France – Jim Furyk will hit a handful of golf shots on Tuesday, which normally wouldn’t make headlines. But these shots (…)
Junior 3hr ago
Finalists set for 2018 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
The finalists are set for the 2018 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. Eighty junior golfers have qualified for the April 1 event at (…)
Quick Shots 4hr ago
VIDEO: Tyrrell Hatton celebrates latest Euro Tour win with Burger King
Tyrrell Hatton, you’ve won almost $2 million in the last two weeks, where are you going to go? How about … Burger King? The (…)
Golf 5hr ago
Fred Ridley begins serving as chairman of Augusta National
Monday marks Fred Ridley’s first day as chairman of Augusta National and the Masters Tournament. Ridley was announced as the (…)
PGA Tour 9hr ago
Stacy Lewis returns to LPGA Tour after hiatus, major Harvey donation
Stacy Lewis returns to action this week on the LPGA in Taiwan after a five-week hiatus. The former World No. 1 said this break in particular (…)
College 17hr ago
Concordia, Washington-St. Louis lead early at Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational
SCORES: MEN | WOMEN • • • SANDESTIN, Fla. – Difficult scoring conditions played out Sunday at Sandestin Golf and (…)
Women 17hr ago
Duke holds off Alabama charge to win Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational
Final leaderboard • • • For the second time this fall, the Duke/Leona Maguire double came to fruition. The team and its star both (…)
Men 19hr ago
Guilford coach Tereshko, who once dominated Xander Schauffele, drives team with his own play
SCORES: MEN | WOMEN • • • SANDESTIN, Fla. – When it comes to Guilford golf, there’s one player you (…)
