Club: Callaway Apex MB irons

Price: $1,299.99 (8 clubs)

Specs: Forged 1025 carbon steel; available in 2-iron through attack wedge

Available: Nov. 3

Goal

Designed for tour players and elite amateurs, the Apex MB irons deliver maximum feel and feedback.

The Scoop

Within the Callaway iron family, the new Apex MB is the ultimate expression of a better player’s iron, with all the emphasis placed on feel, control and the looks in the address position that tour pros and elite amateurs demand.

“This is the first pure muscleback that we have designed in a long time,” said Luke Williams, Callaway’s senior director of product and brand management. “It is an iron that we designed 100 percent for the tour; the only reason why we sell it is because there are some people out there who think that they are good enough to play it.”

If you are a pro, an elite amateur or college player, the Apex MB delivers soft feel at impact because it is forged from a single piece of 1025 carbon steel. It has the shortest blade length and thinnest topline of any Callaway iron, and its sole is also the most narrow. Designed with virtually no offset, it was built for players who need to shape their shots left, right, up and down, and who have a repeatable swing.

The Apex MB irons have been designed with Callaway’s 20V groove, which the company says helps reduce the effects of flier lies in the rough and generates more consistent spin rates, which should enhance distance control.

The lofts of the Apex MB irons are traditional, with the 5-iron at 26 degrees of loft, the 7-iron at 34 degrees and the pitching wedge standard at 47 degrees.

Golfers who want the feel and precision that the Apex MB offers, but who find the long and mid-irons too challenging to hit, may want to work with a custom-fitter and create a blended set of the new X Forged cavity-back irons with the Apex MB.