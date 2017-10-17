Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Callaway steps up to support Fairways for Warriors

Callaway steps up to support Fairways for Warriors

Callaway steps up to support Fairways for Warriors

Callaway is stepping up to support Fairways for Warriors.

In support of the non-profit organization that helps combat veterans and their families, Callaway added four new colorways to its Coronado golf shoe, with a portion of the overall sales of the Coronado collection being donated to Fairways to Warriors.

“Fairways for Warriors is a wonderful organization that offers hope, healing and camaraderie for wounded veterans and their families,” said Matt Palma, president of Callaway Footwear. “We hope that with our support we can make a little difference in the lives of veterans that have given so much to our country.”

The Coronado is a classic, contemporary design that utilizes the same Opti-Series technology found in Callaway’s popular apparel collections. The shoe features a lightweight, waterproof Opti-repel microfiber leather upper, plus an Opti-soft EVA midsole for natural ground feel and comfort. A molded PU sockliner with Opti-vent is designed for breathability and heat management. The TPU Fusion-Lite outsole uses the low-profile Champ Slim-Lok system with nine PiviX cleats for better contact with the ground.

The additions to the Coronado collection – a camouflage colorway along with three other colorways using some combination of red, white and blue – are available now. Each pair retails at $129.95.

“We are very pleased that Callaway Footwear has chosen to partner with our organization to help our wounded veterans,” said Tom Underdown, president/founder of Fairways for Warriors. “With their support, we hope we can raise awareness for Fairways for Warriors and the impact we have on our veterans and their families.”

