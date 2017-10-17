Callaway steps up to support Fairways for Warriors

Callaway is stepping up to support Fairways for Warriors.

In support of the non-profit organization that helps combat veterans and their families, Callaway added four new colorways to its Coronado golf shoe, with a portion of the overall sales of the Coronado collection being donated to Fairways to Warriors.

“Fairways for Warriors is a wonderful organization that offers hope, healing and camaraderie for wounded veterans and their families,” said Matt Palma, president of Callaway Footwear. “We hope that with our support we can make a little difference in the lives of veterans that have given so much to our country.”

The Coronado is a classic, contemporary design that utilizes the same Opti-Series technology found in Callaway’s popular apparel collections. The shoe features a lightweight, waterproof Opti-repel microfiber leather upper, plus an Opti-soft EVA midsole for natural ground feel and comfort. A molded PU sockliner with Opti-vent is designed for breathability and heat management. The TPU Fusion-Lite outsole uses the low-profile Champ Slim-Lok system with nine PiviX cleats for better contact with the ground.

The additions to the Coronado collection – a camouflage colorway along with three other colorways using some combination of red, white and blue – are available now. Each pair retails at $129.95.

“We are very pleased that Callaway Footwear has chosen to partner with our organization to help our wounded veterans,” said Tom Underdown, president/founder of Fairways for Warriors. “With their support, we hope we can raise awareness for Fairways for Warriors and the impact we have on our veterans and their families.”