Club: Callaway X Forged irons

Price: $1,299.99

Specs: Forged 1025 carbon steel, available in 3-iron through pitching wedge

Available: Nov. 3

Goal

Designed for pros and accomplished amateurs, the X Forged irons were built to be more forgiving than a blade but deliver plenty of feel.

The Scoop

Callaway has updated the X Forged for skilled players who prefer forged cavity-back irons. The clubs are made from single pieces of 1025 carbon steel to provide soft feel at impact, and extra mass was positioned around the perimeter of the heads.

Luke Williams, Callaway’s senior director of product and brand management, said the X Forged is a little more forgiving than the company’s muscleback blade irons.

“The blade length is a little bit longer, but this club is still really designed for tour players and better amateurs,” Williams said.

The X Forged has a touch of offset, and the topline is thin. The sole, which is slightly wider than the sole of the Apex MB, has a pre-worn leading edge and has been designed to get into the turf and quickly slide out.

Available for both right- and left-handed golfers, the lofts of the X Forged irons are traditional, with the 5-iron at 26 degrees and the pitching wedge at 45 degrees. Those lofts are slightly stronger than the lofts of the Apex MB but much more traditional than today’s distance-enhancing game-improvement irons.