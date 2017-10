By: Brentley Romine | October 17, 2017 10:54 am

Forty years ago, Arnold Palmer hit a golf ball from the Eiffel Tower. On Monday, 2018 Ryder Cup captains Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn recreated the iconic moment in Paris.

This was done to commemorate the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National being a year away.

Here are a couple of images of Palmer in 1977:

And here are some images from Monday: