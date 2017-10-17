Start your bidding for a tee time with Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is offering his services for a round of golf and lunch.

Approximate value: $250,000.

The round with Mickelson is up for auction at charitybuzz.com, with the bidding currently at $100,000. The auction, which benefits Operation Healing Forces, ends Nov. 1.

The package includes a round of golf with Mickelson for the winner and two guests at his home course in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. The price of lunch is included in case that was a deal-breaker.

The five-time major winner finished T-3 at the Safeway Open two weeks ago and said he’s going to win soon, his most recent victory coming at the 2013 British Open at Muirfield.

“I’m going to win. It’s a matter of time,” Mickelson said. “I don’t know if it’s in China (at this month’s WGC-HSBC Champions), but it’s going to happen. It’s going to happen soon because I’m starting to play well enough to do it.”

A separate charitybuzz.com auction for The First Tee includes items like two badges for the 2018 Masters, a 3-year membership to Le Golf National, site of the 2018 Ryder Cup, a round with Morgan Hoffman at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. and much more.