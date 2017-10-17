Woods and irons used by the leaders in strokes gained: tee-to-green

There was a time when golfers thought putting was the most important facet of the game and that a player could not win at the professional level unless he or she was a consistently great putter. But over the past decade, that belief has eroded. Sure, it is extremely hard for a player to compete if he or she is a poor putter, but the golfers in the hunt most Sundays typically are the best ballstrikers who happen to be putting especially well in that given week.

Modern golf, at the professional level, is all about creating scoring chances. Those opportunities to make birdies and eagles come from effective ballstriking off the tee and from the fairway.

The list below is of the woods, hybrids and irons used by the golfers who finished in the top 10 in strokes gained: tee to green on the PGA Tour for the recently completed 2016-17 season (with their strokes gained listed next to their names). Each of the top 5 on the Official World Golf Ranking at the end of the season (Sept. 24) is included on this list, highlighting the importance of ballstriking. And as for all 10 players on the list, the average world ranking is 11.6. They collectively won $58,887,548 in official PGA Tour prize money.

1. Dustin Johnson, 1.809

DRIVER: TaylorMade M1 2017 (10.5 degrees adjusted to 11), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 2.0 661 TS X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M2 2017 (16.5, 18 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 95X shafts

IRONS: Tour Preferred MB (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

2. Jordan Spieth, 1.552

DRIVER: Titleist 915D2 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Blue 70 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 X shaft

HYBRID: Titleist 818 H2 (21 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 X shaft

IRONS: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), 716 AP2 (5-9), with Project X 6.5 shafts

3. Jon Rahm, 1.54

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft; (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI (4), P750 Tour Proto (5-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts

4. Francesco Molinari, 1.387

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK White 60X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage 70X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P790 (2), with USTM Recoil Proto 125 shaft; P750 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

5. Hideki Matsuyama, 1.369

DRIVER: Callaway Great Big Bertha (9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD TP-8 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-9 TX shaft

HYBRID: Honma TW727 U19, with Graphite Design DI-115 X Hybrid shaft

IRONS: Srixon Z 945 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue shafts

6. Justin Thomas, 1.33

DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF-Series 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist 917F2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Blue 80 X shaft; 915Fd (18 degrees), with Fujikura Motore VC 9.2 X shaft

IRONS: Titleist 716 CB (4), 718 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts

7. Paul Casey, 1.32

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Mizuno MP-25 (3), Mizuno MP-5 (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 TX shafts

8. Rory McIlroy, 1.287

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (8.5 degrees at 8.25 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver 70 XTS shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Pro White 80TX shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI (1), with Project X Black 105X shaft; P750 Tour Proto (3-4), TaylorMade Rors prototype (5-9), with True Temper Project X 7.0 shafts

9. Justin Rose, 1.281

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees), with TPT 15 73X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15, 19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX shafts

IRONS: TaylorMade P790 (4), P730 prototype (5-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper 130X shafts

10. Tony Finau, 1.28

DRIVER: Ping G LS Tec (9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Ping G400 (14.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 9X shaft.

IRONS: Ping i200 (3), iBlades (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120TX shafts