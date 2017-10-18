Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Tony Finau. Riding a nice run of form (T-7, T-7, second) and I can see him easily overpowering this golf course.
- Also like: Jason Day, Xander Schauffele and Keegan Bradley. Don’t sleep on Day; he’s still one of the world’s best and has actually turned things around these last couple of months. Schauffele continues to impress and I like his ability to score on courses like this. Bradley looks like his old self and is playing inspired golf.
- Sleeper: Luke List. Really feel like he’s close to contending on Tour. Was T-13 at CIMB and made it all the way to BMW last season.
- DraftKings bargain: Scott Brown ($6,900). He won’t overpower this course but I can see him hitting lots of fairways and greens, and making some birdies.
- Fade: Jason Dufner. Normally I’d like a guy like Duf who strikes it well and hits greens, but after his 74th-place finish in Malaysia, I’m fading him. He hasn’t cracked top 10 since winning the Memorial.
• • •
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Paul Casey. He’s still got to win again at some point, right? At the very least, he’s one of the safest bets to post a high finish. Casey opened in 77 last week and still managed to finish T-7.
- Also like: Marc Leishman, Pat Perez. Leishman had to be a bit run down after winning the BMW Championship, which explains his dip to 24th at East Lake. Otherwise, the Aussie has been hot of late. Why leave Perez? You know, the guy who just won and then made it clear he’s not changing anything. Worth noting that when he won last year, he finished T-3 in his next event (albeit seven weeks later).
- Sleeper: Harold Varner III. He hasn’t missed a cut since July and has posted top 25s in three of his last five starts. His game just seems to be in a good place at the moment.
- DraftKings bargain: Kevin Tway ($7,000). Tway’s game has been consistent going back to May, but he’s been unable to launch from the pair of top fives he earned all of those months ago. Just feel he’s due for his solid play to finally produce him another high finish.
- Fade: Adam Scott. He’ll likely be refreshed after a significant break (aside from the Presidents Cup, he hasn’t played since the beginning of September), but the Aussie wasn’t exactly setting the world on fire at the end of last season. We should see a resurgence from Scott in 2017-18, but not his first event back.
