Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Tony Finau. Riding a nice run of form (T-7, T-7, second) and I can see him easily overpowering this golf course.

Also like: Jason Day, Xander Schauffele and Keegan Bradley. Don't sleep on Day; he's still one of the world's best and has actually turned things around these last couple of months. Schauffele continues to impress and I like his ability to score on courses like this. Bradley looks like his old self and is playing inspired golf.

Sleeper: Luke List. Really feel like he's close to contending on Tour. Was T-13 at CIMB and made it all the way to BMW last season.

DraftKings bargain: Scott Brown ($6,900). He won't overpower this course but I can see him hitting lots of fairways and greens, and making some birdies.

Fade: Jason Dufner. Normally I'd like a guy like Duf who strikes it well and hits greens, but after his 74th-place finish in Malaysia, I'm fading him. He hasn't cracked top 10 since winning the Memorial.

Kevin Casey