Kentucky wins at Crooked Stick to remain unbeaten

Final scores

With less than a month to go in the fall season for men’s college golf, there are just two unbeaten teams. Texas A&M has won three times in as many tournaments, and on Tuesday, Kentucky won its third team title in as many tries.

The Wildcats, ranked eighth by Golfweek, won the Crooked Stick Invitational by a shot over North Florida. Kentucky, led by medalist Cooper Musselman, shot 2-over 290 in the final round at Crooked Stick in Carmel, Ind., to finish at even-par 864, just edging the Ospreys and beating Illinois by seven shots.

Kentucky, though, trailed North Florida by a shot late. But Musselman made pars on his final four holes and junior Lukas Euler birdied two of his last three holes to complete the rally.

“These boys showed me something today coming down the stretch with the tournament on the line,” Wildcats head coach Brian Craig said. “They showed the kind of moxie and grit it takes to achieve competitive greatness.”

This is just the second Kentucky team to win three straight events in 17 seasons under Craig.

Musselman’s victory came by five shots as the senior shot three consecutive 2-under 70s to finish at 6 under. Six players tied for second, including Illinois’ Nick Hardy, Georgia’s Spencer Ralston and Purdue’s Brian Carlson.

Euler finish T-14 while Tyler McDaniel added a T-19 finish for Kentucky.