Barbasol Championship relocating to Kentucky in 2018

The Bluegrass State finally has a regular PGA Tour event again.

The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that the Barbasol Championship will move to Kentucky in 2018, giving the state its first PGA Tour event since 1959.

The relocation will be to the Champions Trace course at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky. The PGA Tour Champions hosted an event in Kentucky from 1983-1997.

The PGA of America has also stopped by the state several times. Three PGA Championships (1996, 2000, 2014) were hosted at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville and the 2008 Ryder Cup also took place at Valhalla.

But this announcement marks the first regular PGA Tour stop to hit the state since the Kentucky Derby Open did so from 1957-59 (Gary Player won the ’58 title for his first Tour win).

“Being selected as the latest PGA Tour stop is a significant development, and we are excited to showcase the greatness of Kentucky to golf fans from around the world,” said Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. “It will be an incredible honor for Kentucky to host these individuals and corporate guests each summer.”

The Champions Trace course has hosted the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship, the U.S. Senior Amateur and the men’s and women’s SEC Championships.

The Barbasol Championship is an opposite-field event that began in 2015 and previously took place at the Grand National course on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Opelika, Ala.

Next year’s event will continue to serve as an opposite-field tournament, taking place the same week as the Open Championship.

Grayson Murray is the defending champion.