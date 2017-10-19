George Bryan penalized after local caddie commits rules infraction

A player committing a rules infraction? It happens. But a caddie doing so? Now that’s really unfortunate.

George Bryan, the brother of PGA Tour winner Wesley Bryan and part of their famous Bryan Brothers trick-shot duo, is competing in the PGA Tour Latinoamerica’s Lexus Peru Open this week, and he’s not off to a great start. Bryan opened in 2-over 74 Thursday and is outside the top 100.

It actually seemed it would be a good day when Bryan started the round 2 under through seven. But then he bogeyed No. 17 (he began his round at the 10th) and came down with a quadruple bogey at 18.

That’s a rough way to go out in 3-over 39. Even worse? Part of that quad was due to caddie error.

Bryan took to Twitter after his round to note that he was penalized a stroke because his looper touched his golf ball before it was done moving.

Gotta love when your caddie(who doesn't speak your language) touches your ball before it's done moving and costs you one stroke 😀 #LatinTour — George Bryan IV (@GeorgeBryanIV) October 19, 2017

Bryan confirmed the extra stroke was added to his score at 18.

So, we don’t have the whole specifics here, but this is certainly an odd case.

It’s well known that stopping a player’s ball while still in motion is against the rules (the caddie doing so is an infraction against Rule 19-2 and means a one-stroke penalty).

And if anybody needed a reminder, Jordan Spieth was penalized for a ball-in-motion infraction just a couple of weeks ago at the Presidents Cup.

The language barrier in Bryan’s case is tough but doesn’t explain why a caddie would pick up a moving ball in the first place.

Anyway, it’s unusual and unfortunate, but it seems Bryan had a good sense of humor about it.

Once again, though, the Rules of Golf are not something to mess with.