Jason Day admits he 'did not know how to handle being No. 1'

It was understandable that Jason Day didn’t have the most stellar season in 2017.

In March, Day revealed that his mother was battling cancer in an emotional exit from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

That development is certainly something that can weigh down a golfer. This week at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges, Day expounded on just how much his mother’s cancer diagnosis affected him.

“My mum getting lung cancer was very difficult,” Day told reporters in South Korea. “I don’t have any grandparents. I don’t have my dad. I don’t have anyone. If I lost my mum all I would have would be my two sisters.”

Fortunately, his mother had successful surgery and seems to have gotten through the ordeal.

But Day has not been able to replicate his highest level of play since 2015 (when he won five times and reached World No. 1). His mother’s cancer was an understandable distraction, but what happened to cause the Aussie’s dip in form before that?

Day said at the PGA Championship in August that he did not deal with becoming World No. 1 well and vowed to handle it differently if he gets back there.

This week, he doubled down on his past No. 1 failures, adding that fatigue also played a role.

“I think I was a little burnt out from 2015 and 2016,” Day said. “I did not know how to handle being No. 1 at that time. The next time I get there, I will handle it a little bit differently.”

Day recently split with Colin Swatton as a caddie (Swatton remains Day’s coach), has not won since the Players Championship in May 2016 and is currently ranked ninth.

The road back to No. 1 remains significant, opening in 4-under 67 to sit T-12 in South Korea is not a bad start, but Day’s attitude could certainly be useful in helping facilitating his rise back.

Related George Bryan penalized after local caddie commits rules infraction