Jon Rahm competing at Euro Tour event 10 years after seeking autographs

Jon Rahm is a good reminder this week that many touring pros were once eager, autograph-seeking kids.

The Spaniard, 22, opened the Andalucia Valderrama Masters on Thursday in 3-over 74 – not an ideal start, for sure.

But Rahm iterated prior to the tournament that this week would be special regardless due to the fact that he’s returning to Real Club Valderrama.

I remember being in their shoes 10 years ago at Valderrama. I wanted everyone’s signature. And now, I’m giving out mine. Pretty cool! Vamos! @valderramamasters A post shared by Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@jonrahm) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Rahm’s point that he was in the autograph-seeker’s shoes just a decade ago is no embellishment.

The Spaniard was 12 years old when the Volvo Masters was at Valderrama in 2007, and he got plenty of player autographs.

Need proof? There’s awesome photo evidence!

2007: Henrik signs Rahm's top. 2017: Rahm returns as world no. 5. A lot has changed in 10 years at Valderrama. 📸: @golfinspain A post shared by European Tour (@europeantour) on Oct 18, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

Henrik Stenson signing Jon Rahm’s shirt? Pretty cool.

It’s also nice to see that Rahm, like any average child, tried to get as many autographs as possible. Here’s a clearer look at that:

To nail the point home, Rahm was even reminded of the day in a pre-tournament presser.

The Spaniard received a framed photo of that interaction with Stenson.

Rahm may be ranked fifth in the world and a potential future superstar, but he’s not forgetting his roots.

As for whether he might ask for autographs again this week, yeah we think he’s a bit past that stage now.