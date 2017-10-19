Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Jon Rahm competing at Euro Tour event 10 years after seeking autographs

Jon Rahm is a good reminder this week that many touring pros were once eager, autograph-seeking kids.

The Spaniard, 22, opened the Andalucia Valderrama Masters on Thursday in 3-over 74 – not an ideal start, for sure.

But Rahm iterated prior to the tournament that this week would be special regardless due to the fact that he’s returning to Real Club Valderrama.

Rahm’s point that he was in the autograph-seeker’s shoes just a decade ago is no embellishment.

The Spaniard was 12 years old when the Volvo Masters was at Valderrama in 2007, and he got plenty of player autographs.

Need proof? There’s awesome photo evidence!

Henrik Stenson signing Jon Rahm’s shirt? Pretty cool.

It’s also nice to see that Rahm, like any average child, tried to get as many autographs as possible. Here’s a clearer look at that:

To nail the point home, Rahm was even reminded of the day in a pre-tournament presser.

The Spaniard received a framed photo of that interaction with Stenson.

CADIZ, SPAIN – OCTOBER 18: Jon Rahm of Spain is given a picture of himself receiving an autograph from Henrik Stenson over ten years ago at a press conference ahead of the Andalucia Valderrama Masters at Real Club Valderrama on October 18, 2017 in Cadiz, Spain. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Rahm may be ranked fifth in the world and a potential future superstar, but he’s not forgetting his roots.

As for whether he might ask for autographs again this week, yeah we think he’s a bit past that stage now.

