WATCH Justin Thomas break out a wedge to hole 5-footer at CJ Cup

Justin Thomas appeared unstoppable in an opening-round 63 in South Korea. The second day has been a different story so far … except for one brilliant stroke.

The spike mark is certainly a bane of the pro golfer’s existence, and Thomas caught an unlucky break when there was a large one protruding inches in front of his ball on a 5-foot par putt at Nine Bridges Golf Club’s par-4 fifth.

There’s not much he could do about that. As Thomas is not allowed to remove the spike mark at that moment, it seemed the only option was to putt through it and hope for the best.

Or …take out a wedge and try to chip in from there.

Wait, seriously? Yep, Thomas tried just that and performed to perfection.

Wow.

That really isn’t as simple as he made that look, folks. It’s a tight lie and short distance, which means an incredibly deft touch is required. Clearly, Thomas has that.

The 24-year-old’s choice (and execution) here is certainly rare in pro golf nowadays, although it does remind us of the fact that trying to wedge in from a short distance on the green was more common in the day of the stymie.

For example:

Again, though, a rare occurrence in the present.

If there’s anything Thomas can’t do on the golf course, we have yet to see it.