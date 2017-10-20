Huntingdon takes over No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll

There has been a shake-up in the Bushnell Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll.

Texas-Tyler lost its top spot in the rankings despite taking 11 of 18 first-place votes. The Patriots struggled to an eighth-place showing at the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational to drop to that spot.

Meanwhile, new No. 1 Huntingdon placed second at that fall invite to garner four first-place votes – enough to move into the top spot.

Emory, ranked fourth, earned a first-place vote and St. Thomas (Minn.) takes two. The Tommies entered this latest poll unranked but rocketed to sixth after a win at the star-studded Golfweek event.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Nov. 17. Here’s a full look at the Oct. 20 regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Huntingdon (4) 434 2 2 Texas-Tyler (11) 430 1 3 Illinois Wesleyan 407 4 4 Emory (1) 389 3 5 Methodist 344 5 6 St. Thomas (Minn.) (2) 343 NR 7 Concordia (Texas) 326 7 8 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 252 12 9 Guilford 248 6 10 Sewanee 241 10 11 Greensboro 237 11 12 Washington and Lee 235 9 13 Rhodes 227 15 14 Hope 222 14 15 Saint John’s (Minn.) 221 17 16 Oglethorpe 155 13 17 Willamette 154 25 18 Calvin 153 NR 19 Wittenberg 120 8 20 Redlands 82 NR 21 North Carolina Wesleyan 71 NR 22 Southwestern (Texas) 70 20 23 Pacific Lutheran 57 NR 24 Trinity (Conn.) 47 NR 25 Carnegie Mellon 46 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Berry (No. 19), California Lutheran (No. 24), Chapman (No. 18), LaGrange (No. 23), La Verne (No. 21), Mary Hardin-Baylor (No. 16), Ohio Wesleyan (No. 25), Rochester (No. 22)

Others Receiving Votes: La Verne, 44; Rochester, 44; California Lutheran, 42; Berry, 39; Birmingham Southern, 34; Kenyon, 34; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 34; Ohio Wesleyan, 28; Chapman, 25; Williams, 20; Gustavus Adolphus, 17; La Grange, 16; RPI, 14; Augsburg, 11; Piedmont, 9; Babson, 8; Hampden-Sydney, 8; Christopher Newport, 7; Carthage, 6; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 6; McDaniel, 3; DePauw, 2; NYU, 2; Trinity (Texas), 2; Allegheny, 1; George Fox, 1; St. John Fisher, 1; Transylvania, 1