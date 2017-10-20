Huntingdon takes over No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll

There has been a shake-up in the Bushnell Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll.
Texas-Tyler lost its top spot in the rankings despite taking 11 of 18 first-place votes. The Patriots struggled to an eighth-place showing at the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational to drop to that spot.
Meanwhile, new No. 1 Huntingdon placed second at that fall invite to garner four first-place votes – enough to move into the top spot.
Emory, ranked fourth, earned a first-place vote and St. Thomas (Minn.) takes two. The Tommies entered this latest poll unranked but rocketed to sixth after a win at the star-studded Golfweek event.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Nov. 17. Here’s a full look at the Oct. 20 regular season rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Huntingdon (4)
|434
|2
|2
|Texas-Tyler (11)
|430
|1
|3
|Illinois Wesleyan
|407
|4
|4
|Emory (1)
|389
|3
|5
|Methodist
|344
|5
|6
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (2)
|343
|NR
|7
|Concordia (Texas)
|326
|7
|8
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|252
|12
|9
|Guilford
|248
|6
|10
|Sewanee
|241
|10
|11
|Greensboro
|237
|11
|12
|Washington and Lee
|235
|9
|13
|Rhodes
|227
|15
|14
|Hope
|222
|14
|15
|Saint John’s (Minn.)
|221
|17
|16
|Oglethorpe
|155
|13
|17
|Willamette
|154
|25
|18
|Calvin
|153
|NR
|19
|Wittenberg
|120
|8
|20
|Redlands
|82
|NR
|21
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|71
|NR
|22
|Southwestern (Texas)
|70
|20
|23
|Pacific Lutheran
|57
|NR
|24
|Trinity (Conn.)
|47
|NR
|25
|Carnegie Mellon
|46
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Berry (No. 19), California Lutheran (No. 24), Chapman (No. 18), LaGrange (No. 23), La Verne (No. 21), Mary Hardin-Baylor (No. 16), Ohio Wesleyan (No. 25), Rochester (No. 22)
Others Receiving Votes: La Verne, 44; Rochester, 44; California Lutheran, 42; Berry, 39; Birmingham Southern, 34; Kenyon, 34; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 34; Ohio Wesleyan, 28; Chapman, 25; Williams, 20; Gustavus Adolphus, 17; La Grange, 16; RPI, 14; Augsburg, 11; Piedmont, 9; Babson, 8; Hampden-Sydney, 8; Christopher Newport, 7; Carthage, 6; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 6; McDaniel, 3; DePauw, 2; NYU, 2; Trinity (Texas), 2; Allegheny, 1; George Fox, 1; St. John Fisher, 1; Transylvania, 1
Comments