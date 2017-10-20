Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Indian Hills continues run atop Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-I Coaches Poll

Men

Indian Hills is still on top.

The Warriors are No. 1 for a third straight Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-I Coaches Poll to start the season. But they did just barely hold on, as McLennan earned the same number of first-place votes (3) and sits one point behind the Warriors at their No. 2 ranking.

Defending national champion Odessa remains out of the rankings.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Nov. 17. Here’s a full look at the Oct. 20 regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev
1 Indian Hills (3) 56 1
2 McLennan (3) 55 9
3 Midland 50 2
4 Eastern Florida State 39 7
5 Western Texas 35 4
6 Iowa Western 27 4
7 Dodge City 16 8
8 Hutchinson 15 6
9 New Mexico JC 12 3
10 John A. Logan 7 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Wallace State (No. 10)

Others Receiving Votes: Odessa, 5; Central Alabama, 4; Eastern Arizona, 2; Wallace State, 2

