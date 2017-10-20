Indian Hills continues run atop Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-I Coaches Poll

Indian Hills is still on top.
The Warriors are No. 1 for a third straight Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-I Coaches Poll to start the season. But they did just barely hold on, as McLennan earned the same number of first-place votes (3) and sits one point behind the Warriors at their No. 2 ranking.
Defending national champion Odessa remains out of the rankings.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Nov. 17. Here’s a full look at the Oct. 20 regular season rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Indian Hills (3)
|56
|1
|2
|McLennan (3)
|55
|9
|3
|Midland
|50
|2
|4
|Eastern Florida State
|39
|7
|5
|Western Texas
|35
|4
|6
|Iowa Western
|27
|4
|7
|Dodge City
|16
|8
|8
|Hutchinson
|15
|6
|9
|New Mexico JC
|12
|3
|10
|John A. Logan
|7
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Wallace State (No. 10)
Others Receiving Votes: Odessa, 5; Central Alabama, 4; Eastern Arizona, 2; Wallace State, 2
Comments