VIDEO: Joost Luiten makes albatross at Valderrama

Joost Luiten may be in the lead by day’s end at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters. If so, the Dutchman will have an albatross to thank for playing a large role in that.

Luiten came to Real Club Valderrama’s par-5 11th in Friday’s second round at 4 under for the tournament. In a flash, though, his number rocketed to 7 under.

That’s because Luiten took out a 4-iron from 227 yards for his second shot and saw his ball finish up in the hole!

Luiten actually birdied the par-3 12th, allowing him to go 2-2 at Nos. 11 and 12. He’s still 7 under (he bogeyed 15) as he finishes up his round and is two ahead of the field at the moment.

With the way that shot looked, don’t peer past the five-time European Tour winner this weekend.