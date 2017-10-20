Mississippi Gulf Coast still No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-II Coaches Poll

Mississippi Gulf Coast remains No. 1 in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-II Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs have been atop the rankings for the first three polls of the 2017-18 season.
South Mountain is just two points behind in second after earning one first-place vote. Murray State (Okla.), ranked third, and No. 4 Tyler JC also received one first-place vote apiece.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Nov. 17. Here’s a full look at the Oct. 20 regular season rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Mississippi Gulf Coast (4)
|72
|1
|2
|South Mountain (1)
|70
|2
|3
|Murray State (Okla.) (1)
|64
|3
|4
|Tyler JC (1)
|59
|4
|5
|Meridian
|43
|5
|6
|Kirkwood
|34
|7
|7
|Mesa
|33
|6
|8
|Parkland
|14
|10
|9
|Southeast CC
|13
|8
|10
|Copiah Lincoln
|12
|9
|10
|Walters State
|12
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: None
Others Receiving Votes: Kansas City Kansas CC, 4; Mott, 3; Des Moines Area, 2; East Central, 2; Illinois Central, 2; Black Hawk, 1
Comments