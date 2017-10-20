Mississippi Gulf Coast still No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-II Coaches Poll

Mississippi Gulf Coast remains No. 1 in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-II Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs have been atop the rankings for the first three polls of the 2017-18 season.

South Mountain is just two points behind in second after earning one first-place vote. Murray State (Okla.), ranked third, and No. 4 Tyler JC also received one first-place vote apiece.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Nov. 17. Here’s a full look at the Oct. 20 regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast (4) 72 1 2 South Mountain (1) 70 2 3 Murray State (Okla.) (1) 64 3 4 Tyler JC (1) 59 4 5 Meridian 43 5 6 Kirkwood 34 7 7 Mesa 33 6 8 Parkland 14 10 9 Southeast CC 13 8 10 Copiah Lincoln 12 9 10 Walters State 12 NR

Dropped From Ranking: None

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas City Kansas CC, 4; Mott, 3; Des Moines Area, 2; East Central, 2; Illinois Central, 2; Black Hawk, 1